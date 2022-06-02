Copyranter Two Point Zero

It's a campaign for Steak-umm. It's got a concept. It's not a brilliant concept, but it IS a concept. How novel. Seriously. That's an extremely novel…
Not that they've done any good changing the minds that need to be fucking changed.
"What were they thinking" doesn't quite cover these cringey ads.
It really is. Mildly NSFW.
If a copy-bot didn't write this cliche-filled hooey, then one should have.
Are you a gamer? This 1999 Playstation ad deified you.
You wanna be a better creative? I've been doing this for 34 years, since before computers, since a Word Doc was a yellow legal pad.
Glenlivet and their new "brand ambassador" Anna Paquin are REALLY desperate to sell whisky to people with vaginas.
Remember when EVERY Nike ad was good?
These ad illustrators are some of the best I've seen in the industry.
You know you want to see David Schwimmer make a complete ass of himself.
This is how you advertise a porn channel. Three ads from 2012, via Canada.
