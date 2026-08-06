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How To Be A Better Art Director.
Dramatically Visualize Product Benefits. If you're not doing this EVERY chance you get, you're not doing your job well.
17 hrs ago
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Copyranter
Good Ads Made Great By Wildly Imaginative Illustrations
These ad illustrations are some of the best I've seen.
Aug 5
•
Copyranter
1
1
More Excellent Ads With Unexpected Visuals.
I'm just going to keep banging you Creatives over your heads about this.
Aug 4
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Copyranter
The Power of the Unexpected Visual
Have a seat in Copyranter's Creativity Classroom.
Aug 3
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Copyranter
Miscellaneous Shite Weekend (#39).
I need to find better shit-posters.
Aug 1
•
Copyranter
1
July 2026
Part 5: My Favorite Print Ads Of The 21st Century.
The pickins are getting slimmer and slimmer.
Jul 31
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Copyranter
1
Part 4: My Favorite Print Ads Of The 21st Century.
More very good ads.
Jul 30
•
Copyranter
Part 3: My Favorite Print Ads Of The 21st Century.
Including one of the best campaigns I've ever seen.
Jul 29
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Copyranter
1
Part 2: My Favorite Print Ads Of The 21st Century.
"Print" whether actually printed or not, is still the purest form of Creativity.
Jul 28
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Copyranter
2
Part 1: My Favorite Print Ads Of The 21st Century.
"Print" whether actually printed or not, is still the purest form of Creativity.
Jul 27
•
Copyranter
1
Miscellaneous Shite Weekend (#38).
I apologize ahead of time for this shitty shite.
Jul 25
•
Copyranter
2
1
Best Ads July 2026.
A very sad bad month for advertising "creativity".
Jul 24
•
Copyranter
2
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