The Best TV Campaign Of The Year (So Far)
It's a campaign for Steak-umm. It's got a concept. It's not a brilliant concept, but it IS a concept. How novel. Seriously. That's an extremely novel…
Copyranter
Jun 2
The Best TV Campaign Of The Year (So Far)
The Most Powerful Anti-Gun Ads from The Last 20 Years
Not that they've done any good changing the minds that need to be fucking changed.
Copyranter
May 26
4
4
The Most Powerful Anti-Gun Ads from The Last 20 Years
Embarrassing Big Brand Ads From The Recent Past That They'd Rather You Didn't See
"What were they thinking" doesn't quite cover these cringey ads.
Copyranter
May 25
1
1
Embarrassing Big Brand Ads From The Recent Past That They'd Rather You Didn't See
THE MOST IMPRESSIVE COLLECTION OF CONDOM ADS EVER ASSEMBLED.
It really is. Mildly NSFW.
Copyranter
May 23
2
1
THE MOST IMPRESSIVE COLLECTION OF CONDOM ADS EVER ASSEMBLED.
A Close Examination Of The Worst Cruise Ship Ad Ever Written.
If a copy-bot didn't write this cliche-filled hooey, then one should have.
Copyranter
May 12
3
3
A Close Examination Of The Worst Cruise Ship Ad Ever Written.
Best Ads Of The Last 50 Years: #4
Are you a gamer? This 1999 Playstation ad deified you.
Copyranter
May 10
3
2
Best Ads Of The Last 50 Years: #4
How To Be A Good Copywriter
You wanna be a better creative? I've been doing this for 34 years, since before computers, since a Word Doc was a yellow legal pad.
Copyranter
May 7
8
How To Be A Good Copywriter
You're About To Hear One Of The Cringiest Lines In Commercial History
Glenlivet and their new "brand ambassador" Anna Paquin are REALLY desperate to sell whisky to people with vaginas.
Copyranter
May 3
4
1
You're About To Hear One Of The Cringiest Lines In Commercial History
Best Ads Of The Last 20 Years: #10
Remember when EVERY Nike ad was good?
Copyranter
May 1
6
2
Best Ads Of The Last 20 Years: #10
Good Ads Made Great By Wildly Imaginative Illustrations
These ad illustrators are some of the best I've seen in the industry.
Copyranter
Apr 27
5
Good Ads Made Great By Wildly Imaginative Illustrations
Today's Bank Ads Are An Embarrassment And I'm Here For It
You know you want to see David Schwimmer make a complete ass of himself.
Copyranter
Apr 25
3
1
Today's Bank Ads Are An Embarrassment And I'm Here For It
Best Ads Of The Last 20 Years: #9.
This is how you advertise a porn channel. Three ads from 2012, via Canada.
Copyranter
Apr 22
6
1
Best Ads Of The Last 20 Years: #9.
