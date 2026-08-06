Copyranter Two Point Zero

Copyranter Two Point Zero

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July 2026

Part 5: My Favorite Print Ads Of The 21st Century.
The pickins are getting slimmer and slimmer.
  Copyranter
Part 4: My Favorite Print Ads Of The 21st Century.
More very good ads.
  Copyranter
Part 3: My Favorite Print Ads Of The 21st Century.
Including one of the best campaigns I've ever seen.
  Copyranter
Part 2: My Favorite Print Ads Of The 21st Century.
"Print" whether actually printed or not, is still the purest form of Creativity.
  Copyranter
Part 1: My Favorite Print Ads Of The 21st Century.
"Print" whether actually printed or not, is still the purest form of Creativity.
  Copyranter
Miscellaneous Shite Weekend (#38).
I apologize ahead of time for this shitty shite.
  Copyranter
Best Ads July 2026.
A very sad bad month for advertising "creativity".
  Copyranter
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