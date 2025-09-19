Hearing the above news, President Donald J. Trump (left) announced that he is “transitioning” into a Heifer (young female cow). Image generated by DALL-E.

2. ALBERT CAMUS

Camus is one of the most depressing writers I’ve ever read. But somebody here used his words to make a great ad for him because of the tension created by the visual/words combo.

3. Greg Suits (aka Suitswon)

The street artist transformed an abandoned building into a giant skull in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Via.

4. CONVERSE

This week, Converse (DID NOT) release this ad using Charlie Kirk killer Tyler Robinson as an unofficial sponsor.

5. GUINNESS

From my archives: Smallest beer ad ever, probably. But I’ve only ever seen blue chalk and I’ve been in more than a few bar/pool halls. Ad agency: Tank Communications, Chicago.

6. DOGGIE BAG

“Comfortably”. Wanna take your doggie to dinner? Just grab this invention from 1936 and away you go. You can then bring out the leftovers in a doggie bag for your Doggie, in a Bag.

