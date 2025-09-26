SLEEPLESS THOUGHTS: (a continuing intro series) There are people named “Fart” in the world. And, there are men named “Art Fart”. Several, even.

RE Headline: Yes, it’s a double negative.

1. FIVERR

According to Adland:

“Created solely using an AI prompt by freelancers on Fiverr, Garry is the first fully AI-generated video advertisement that references recent viral moments. The intent? To illustrates how AI tools are changing agency workflows and client expectations and the evolving role of creatives: from executors to AI directors”.

I laughed a bit at all the bad shit that happens to AI Garry. You might too.

Not at all ironically, Fiverr just laid off 30% of its workforce. Why? “(It’s doubling) down on artificial intelligence to automate systems and streamline operations”.

“Rose” doesn’t just let him drown, she also beats him.

Three more ads below that, at least, will keep me doing this shit for another week.

