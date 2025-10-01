Unlike these ads, two of the below ads did make me want to never look at another ad ever again.

For all you new subscribers, I’m sorry, but all my monthly Best and Worst Ads articles are for paid subs only. As are all of my creative lesson posts.

This is a niche Substack. I spent 30 years as a copywriter/creative director. And this hard-earned knowledge isn’t free. And: this is my only job, not a hobby.

I ain’t ever writing a book. I could, pretty easily, write a modern Mad Men novel.

But: who the fuck would wanna read that? Certainly not me.

I can NOT charge less than $40 a year.