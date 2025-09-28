Miscellaneous Crap Friday has, as of today, moved to Sunday. UPDATE YOUR CALENDARS.

1. TACO BELL

I don’t know if this social creative person was having a bad day, or if this is TB’s social tone. Either way, Bravo. This is how I would run a social account and handle customer complaints. Lick up the spilled cheese with your tongue, you Fat Fucks are lucky we exist.

2. DISNEY

3. HALLOWEEN

Got a costume yet? This one’s easy and cheap. Though you are going to have to find an extra-pasty-face mask to complete the look. Or hit Robert Smith up for some makeup suggestions.

4. NYC Museum Of Sex

2008 “heady” self-promo poster for the Museum, on 5th Avenue.

5. COYOTE & THE ROAD RUNNER

The actual rules of the show. I love Rule 8.

6. CARLTON DRAUGHT (Australia)

To the archives again, and one of the most entertaining beer ads ever produced. The Aussies love their beer, as portrayed in the classic Australia Simpsons episode where Homer is served one of those giant beers he’s heard about.

Here, four bank robbers lead cops—with everybody involved carefully carrying a Carlton Draught—on a classic robbery chase without cars. There are crashes, hill jumps, and flying (OK walking) right through a road block (THEY’RE NOT STOPPING!). And the ad doubled as a don’t drink and drive PSA.

Won a Gold Lion at Cannes in 2013. Ad agency: Clemenger BBDO.

Share