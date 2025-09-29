I’ve actually been riding the NYC subway for 40 years, but ad blogging for only 20 years.

NYC Subway, 1973.

I’ve never been attacked underground, nor have I’ve never seen a violent crime underground. Sure, I have seen some scary individuals and disgusting occurrences, but so has every rider my age.

Today? The Subway is safe as Fuck: Sean Duffy can sprinkle his lies into a handful of shit and eat it. Its main problem? It’s not on-time as Fuck.

My main line is the A Train. For 25 years, I rode it 10+ times a week. Many of those years before smartphones. Sometimes I read a book, all the time I stared at thousands of ads. Being talked at by an ad while in a New York City subway car is a different experience from being talked at by an ad anywhere else. My fellow New Yorkers know what I mean.

These are the worst I’ve seen. Some stupid, some crass, some clueless, some unexplainable.

