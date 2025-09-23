Not that long ago there was one kind of ad agency. Now, you have digital, in-house, programmatic, “experiential”, content, interactive, PR ad agencies. You have “cagencies” (consultant+agency). Ryan Reynolds is an agency. Matthew Fucking McConaughey is an ad agency.

I, FOR ONE, WELCOME OUR NEW FAKE BLUE JAY OVERLORDS.

And of course, The number of strictly AI ad agencies is rising, quickly. Amazon has one, of course. And more and more “real” agencies will be creating in-house AI shops (which will continue to lead to thousands of “real” people layoffs) to make AI slop for clients who insist on paying nothing for “creativity”.

