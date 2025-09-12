My elementary school lunch box. I loved that show. Four Allied (three Yanks, one Brit) soldiers in two jeeps Their mission: "to attack, harass, and wreak havoc on Field Marshal Rommel's vaunted Afrika Korps". Which they sure as fuck did. Die Nazi scum!

Years later, back home, I went to the attic, searching for my treasured box.

Mom: “I sold it at a yard sale for 25 cents…”

OLD GOLD (1954)

BUY OUR CIGARETTES OR WE’LL STRANGLE THIS DACHSHUND.

This was right about the time scientists started saying: “Hey uh, cigs are, maybe, not so good for you?” That copy:

WHY BE ROPED IN by outlandish claims when you can enjoy a cigarette made by tobacco men…not medicine men? OLD GOLD cures just one thing: the world’s best tobacco…”

That’s right ONE THING. Smoking OLD GOLD wil NOT cure lung cancer. Gotta respect that honesty.

OLD GOLD used dogs in many of their 1950s ads.

THE EAGLE AWARDS (South Africa)

From 2010. If so, rabbits (world domestic & wild population approximately 1 billion—2022) may soon be on the Threatened Species list. Ad agency: King James, Cape Town.

AI NEIGHBORHOOD

Soembody in my Substack feed asked AI to “design a neighborhood”. This was the result. Seems…off.

THE KISSING SCREEN (1920s)

MUST WASH IN AN ANTISEPTIC AFTER EVERY USE. No tongue, obviously.

An example of my kind of humor, not that anybody asked.

NUTRI-GRAIN

2001 ad. Dat ASS, though.

