I woke up to my clock radio alarm set to 1010 WINS, like many New Yorkers did back then. A flash report came on saying a small plane had crashed into the North Tower of The World Trade Center.

I dressed without showering and walked to the waterfront to see it. Definitely not a “small” plane. While standing there with scores of others, a dark green plane (looked that way because of the low sun, my viewing angle) approached the Towers. My thought was ‘Oh good, it’s a government plane coming to investigate the damage’.

It seemingly disappeared behind the South Tower. Then the flames shot out of the other side of the Tower.

The visual facts quickly came together in my mind. Many around me were wailing in despair. I gathered myself, and without thinking got on the train like a zombie and heading to my downtown ad agency job in Soho. Habit.

We had a hand-crack radio there and listened to the reports of both Towers falling. That ended the work day. My art director, whose husband was/is a firefighter (off duty that day, but like all of those amazingly brave fighters, heading to the site), ran out of the ad agency screaming. Being off-duty saved him from being #344.

Our receptionist Brooke came in early that day, ahead of the attacks. She was 5 months pregnant. It was up to me to help her get back to Jersey City, NJ and her boyfriend.

No trains, buses, cars, taxis were running. No phones were working, except some street payphones. So we joined the thousands of people walking north, simply to get away from the air down there. It was otherworldly walking up the big Manhattan avenues with no vehicular traffic except endless emergency vehicles heading south on the Westside Highway.

We got near Madison Square Garden. I grabbed a milk crate from a bodega to give Brooke something to sit on. It was so quiet, except for the fighter jets overhead in the cloudless blue sky. Eventually we heard that the ferry services were running regular boats across the Hudson River to Hoboken.

We walked West and, not on purpose, ended up jumping the long line (it was very disorganized) and within an hour got on a boat.

On the boat were many shocked ash and debris covered people who worked close to the site. As we crossed the Hudson, we looked at the site. Just smoke. As we eased across the river, we watched #7 World Trade Center collapse.

Brooke met up with her boyfriend in Hoboken. Everybody landing there was hosed down head-to-toe.

I headed back home, slept zero hours and, once the trains were running again, went to work on September 13th, like usual. Except for that smell.

For the next ≈ six months I had nightly nightmares of planes crashing into every building/house I’ve ever lived in, including one where a plane crashed into my pet German Shepherd Zorro’s doghouse. In hindsight, pretty funny.

Don’t worry: I’ll never forget.

