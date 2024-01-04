Last chance, Free Subscribers, to get a yearly subscription for $40 (click here). Monday, it’s back up to $50 a year. NOT KIDDING THIS TIME.

Everybody’s so…serious these days, even with their fucking advertising. Christ on a Bike. LIGHTEN UP, people. It’s an AD. Not a manifesto, not a film, not a statement.

People, most people, don’t want your Hard Sell. They want to smile, laugh even. Be entertained. And guess what: you do that with your advertising, and consumers remember your advertising, your brand, and the memory is a positive one.

To the non-seriousness. Nine excellent examples below, some recent, some not: