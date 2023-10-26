Want To Be A Better Copywriter? Be A Better Art Director.
It's been proven: humans prefer images to words.
PREVIOUSLY IN: Want To Be A Better Copywriter? Create Gut-Punch Ads, Be A Straight Shooter, and Speak To "A" Customer.
You don’t even need to know Photoshop.
The three previous articles (above) focused on how to use language to be a better CW.
I know y’all CWs love to “turn a phrase” and stumble upon the perfect pun and write (to yourself, not the poor potential customer) 23-word soliloquy headlines and then step back all self-satisfied, Miles-Standish Proud.
SHUT THE FUCK UP.
Two, three words. Ideally, ZERO words. The best copywriters always use the FEWEST amount of words possible.
Think Visually, CWs! I can’t say it enough (obviously). 10 great examples of CWs getting and staying the fuck out of the way of a good idea below.
To be visually stimulated by these ads, please buy your subscription here.