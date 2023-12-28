Also: last chance to get a yearly subscription for $40 (click here). Next week, it’s back up to $50 a year.

PREVIOUSLY in the Want To Be A Better Copywriter series: Be a better art director. Write gut-punch ads. Be a straight shooter. And, speak to “a” customer.

How do you write a tense ad? You don’t use happy little puns. You don’t write habitually, meaning you don’t “fit in”, you don’t write like anyone else has in the category.

Nine examples of good tense copywriting below, for paid subscribers only.

you'll get your $40 worth PLUS.