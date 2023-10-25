Want To Be A Better Copywriter? Speak To "A" Customer.
Your ad is being seen by ONE person. So talk to them, not over/under them.
PREVIOUSLY IN: Want To Be A Better Copywriter? Create Gut-Punch Ads. And, Be A Straight Shooter.
And, write the ad the way people talk, naturally, informally.
Five great examples of what I, and Sir David, are/were talking about, below.
All my copywriting tips, gleaned from 35 years of ad writing, reading, and listening, are for paid subscribers only. Please buy your Subscription here.