As a trained copywriter, I cover ad words a lot here. But I also try to bang yous over your heads about the utter importance of “unexpected” visuals—which are almost always more effective than words. The dramatic visualization of a product’s benefit has stopping power, so the brand’s message is absorbed and remembered.

(The above paragraph was more for marketers than creatives. Marketers: copy and paste it and make it your screensaver or put it on a Post-It® or some such thing.)

I’m feeling optimistic today, which makes zero sense considering the current state of ad creativity. But I continue to fight the fight, for no discernible reason.

$40/year. For 240+ articles.

But, I’m gonna try, again, to get you younger and wannabe creatives on the righteous path and off the shit-ad-making path. I have to hurry up and finish this lesson before my natural nihilism kicks back in.

Four smart unexpected campaigns below. Creative Lessons are always for paid subscribers only. Buy your subscription here (still $40 a year, I keep forgetting to raise it back up to $50. I will soon [tomorrow]).