Today’s copywriters rarely think visually anymore, because thinking visually about a brand benefit is just tooooo hard (waaaah). And to repeat: emojis and memes are not “thinking visually”.

But unexpected ad visuals beat unexpected ad words 99% of the time. And by “ad” I mean anything: Twitter/Facebook/Instagram/TikTok/whatever-the-fuck posts, TV, YouTube, pre-rolls, videos, billboards, beer coasters, etc.

Consumers forget your brand social media copy/meme post almost instantly. What’s not forgotten almost instantly? Dramatically, and yes unexpectedly, showing a benefit. This is the best way to sell a product; always has been, always will be. Here’s some good examples, none of which are recent.

But! Then I stumbled upon this new campaign (from last month) via Israel. And now, just for a day, he (above) is me.

NOTE to readers: you wanna see the ads? Buy a Subscription. Like I said yesterday, most of my articles starting now will only be fully available to Paid Subscribers. It’s $5/month, $50/year. Click below:

I HOPE you Buy a Subscription.