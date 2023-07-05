More Good Ads With Unexpected Visuals.
I'm just going to keep banging you Creatives over your heads about this.
Wordsmiths: Put away your fucking thesaurus for a minute. Stop looking for the perfect wordplay, the perfect pun. What’s the best way to sell a product? Dramatically visualizing a benefit of the product. I’ve said it before, and I’m going to keep saying it until I’m blue in the fucking face.
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