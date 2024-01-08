Note: I had my headline before Adweek (above) came out with theirs last Monday. I did not read the article because the days when trade sites taught me anything useful about ad creativity are waaay in the past (like, the 90s). I will say the visual Adweek chose for the article is funnier than 99% of recent so-called humorous ads, and, it’s not at all funny.

$40 sale price extended for today only.

So: if “Humor” is gonna lead the way this year in Creativity, then Creativity is in big shit-ass trouble. But go ahead: prove me wrong, “Creators”. I’ll be sitting right here, months from now, waiting to laugh, setting an astonishing new world record for breath-holding.

Ad Humor has been redlining for years. Sure, there has been the rare welcome surprise (see below the Paywall).

Why are “humorous” ads not funny anymore? Let me explain, in-depth. For paid subscribers only. Buy your subscription here.