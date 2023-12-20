You won’t see these ads covered on shitty AdAge or shittier Adweek. That’s because they’re lazy and only cover ads that are delivered on a virtual silver platter to their inboxes.

I dig through many sites all over the fucking world to find these, not “diamonds” or “pearls” or “gold”, but less shit-covered pyrite ads. It is afterall 2023.

NOTE: all of my year-end Best Ads (and Worst Ads [to come]) articles are for paid subscribers only. Buy your reduced-price subscription here, lower price good until December 31st.

Excellent work via adam&eveDDB, London.

This is Part One of Two. Not included in these round-ups are two things I actually loved this year: the best campaign of the year (Pot Noodle, above) and the best ad of the year (Apple) as those were covered by the “bigger” ad sites. Also not included: my 2nd favorite campaign of the year (Jabra noise cancellation ear buds). Those are free posts.

Buy Subscription freeloading butt-faces.