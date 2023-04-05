FREE POST. Because many of you have already seen these ads. But my expert commentary—this time, about how this campaign could be even better—is worth much more than $40 a year. Click the ugly green button below to pay me, freeloaders.

As regular copyranter readers know, I like next to nothing. Not just in advertising. In design. In art. In film. In entertainment. In restaurants. In bars. In “scenes”. In personal care products (all too chemically smelly). In…people. (Hell truly is other people).

But, hold onto your kittens, folks, because here comes a—full-on POSITIVE FUCKING RANT.

Other people out there are calling these Pot Noodle ads “disgusting” and “stupid”. No, you’re disgusting and stupid, critics.

“Nothing Fills A Hole Like Pot Noodle”. Stupid? No! SIMPLE. These visual metaphors are nearly fucking perfect! When you got that certain kind of trashy hunger, nothing fills that void like cheap unhealthy tasty noodles!

Also! Potholes are a big problem in England (subscription). See UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (middle right) inspecting one, below. So: it’s a brilliant politically-adjacent campaign too!

Guy at left knows what I’m talking about.

I say “nearly” perfect because I have one nit with the campaign. I wish they woulda chosen more “dirty” holes like the pothole (get yer mind outta the gutter). Like: dirty shower drain hole; prairie dog hole; sewer hole; toilet bowl hole (maybe a little too on the nose); etc. Push that envelope!

I like the pool table pocket. But it shoulda been a beat-to-shit dive bar table.

This one’s good.

Meh. Dirtier holes! Why” Because that’s Pot Noodle’s advertising legacy—dirty ads! But anyway, it’s an actual fucking big idea fucking campaign—FUCK yeah. Look at this, social media dipshits. This is how advertising works, morons.

And here’s the campaign commercial, which is basically just all the print ads+ strung together with some low-key music. No voiceover. Just the closing tagline. It’s perfect. Why do anything else. Ad agency: adam&eveDDB, London.

