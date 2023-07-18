Copyranter Two Point Zero is a reader-supported publication. To receive all posts and support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
I’ve been waiting, since the grammatically-incorrect “Think Different” campaign, for a good apple ad.
Many of y’all liked the “R.I.P. Leon” spot. It even won a Lion at Cannes. I smiled, but a smile doesn’t = good. It promoted a minor feature that I don’t give a shit about. I send a text, it’s sent. Never look back. To quote Axl Rose, “Yesterday’s got nothin’ for me…”
Now: This is a fucking good ad. This idea came from ONE MIND. As all the best ideas do. I salute you, single mind. Oh, it definitely went through the brainstorming committees-kill-everything grind but somehow, miraculously, survived, intact.
It’s damn near perfect. Perfect casting. Perfect setting. Perfect track. The cow (representing “everybody”). Even a perfect amount of weirdness. So simple, it hurts. And, it perfectly sells battery life, a phone feature we all care about. You want storytelling? This is fucking storytelling. You’re intrigued. You’re “engaged”. It is a minor masterpiece. TBWA. Directed by Smuggler’s Ivan Zacharias.
I. LOVE. THIS. AD.
It’s rare, but it happens.
