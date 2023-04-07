Used to be, only marketers (and PR people) waterboarded words in our collective industry. But now, ad copywriters have also started punching words in the face, and throwing them around like they’re meaningless rag-dolls.

Part of the problem here is more and more ads are being written by marketers and others who have no business coming anywhere near direct communications with consumers. Everybody is a “content creator” or a “storyteller” now, according to your bios. Sure you are.

Copywriting and Art Direction are learned crafts. They are not something that you learn from reading shit online or attending a conference. You learn the craft by doing it; over and over and over again—with constant informed criticism along the way by expert Creative Directors/Teachers who’ve done it successfully for many years.

The writers who wrote the below idiocy are not trained craftsmen-women. These lines feel like they were lifted right from badly-written briefs.