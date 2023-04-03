To digital marketers, people are not humans. They are “touchpoints”. They are “pain points”. They are “bubbles”. They are “models” (not the human kind). They are simply: Data.

And AI is only making the dehumanizing worse because it gives marketers a whole new lexicon of cold, meaningless words and phrases to attach to customers, like: “Brands are turning to AI to extract intelligence and create relevant customer experiences”. (Sentence found in the wild.) Relevant. Do you feel “relevant”, consumer? If they legally could, they’d love to “extract” lobes and hemispheres from your physical brain to try to “stop brand apathy at a neurochemical level”. (Another actual sentence found in the wild.) They would then stick your bloody brain parts up on a whiteboard, surrounded by Post-It notes, see below.

