To help you get the bad taste of bad beer ads out of your head, we will turn back to 2010, and one of the last good beer campaigns.

Using a spokesperson, especially a famous spokesperson, usually = bad advertising. Because often too many people just don’t like the spokesperson or how the spokesperson is used. Red Stripe fucking nailed it with “The Ambassador” character—a Jamaican man, the most unswervingly optimistic man in the world, selling a Jamaican beer. Tagline: Hooray Beer!

This may be my favorite 10-second ad ever; Just a happy man under a hairdryer giving you a perfect reason to buy Red Stripe.

Hooray Beer! Hooray Free Subscription!

The Ambassador’s Red Stripe sash is perfect.

He's a philosopher, pretty much as far away from Nietzsche as one can get.

“Beer is not the answer. Beer is a question. YES! is the answer.”

Brilliant. See all 10 spots from the campaign here. Ad agency: BBDO NYC.

Make someone happy—Share this.

PREVIOUSLY: Best Campaigns Of The 20 Years: 10 Cane Rum.