Best Ads Of The Last 50 Years: #4
Are you a gamer? This 1999 Playstation ad deified you.
The casting was brilliant. But it’s the script that won this TBWA London spot all the awards, including a place in my Copywriters Hall Of Fame (not a real place, or thing). Watch, listen. This is what great copywriting looks like, sounds like. Credits: Copywriter—James Sinclair; Art Director—Ed Morris; Creative Director—Trevor Beattie. The spot was directed by Frank Budgen.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.