Best Ads Of The Last 50 Years: #3
Do you smoke? Dead Yul Brynner wants just 30 seconds of your time.
For you youngsters, Brynner played The Gunslinger model 404/406 android in the original 1973 Westworld. The above commercial for the American Cancer society was released in 1986, one year after he died from lung cancer. Ad agency: McCaffrey & McCall.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.