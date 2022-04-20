The Power Of Words: The Lost Art Of Copywriting.
Are there ANY good copywriters left out there? Hello? Asking for David Abbott, Neil French, Ed McCabe, Mary Wells Lawrence, Diane Rothschild, Tom McElligott, etc.
Often, I have to go back into the archives and create a post that makes me feel good about advertising, that gives me a bit of hope for the future of this barely-creatively-alive industry.
The feeling never lasts, because tomorrow I will scroll through a shit-ton of new shitty-ass ads each one shittier than the previous/next one.
I previously posted about the Lost Art Of Art Direction. It’s your turn, CWs. Seven superb copy-driven ads below.
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