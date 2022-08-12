In the UK, if you literally kill somebody in an ad, it’s gonna get banned. The Kingdom’s Independent Television Commission (ITC) received complaints fast and furious after this amazing spot first aired. It was finally banned three months later.

Also titled: “Life Is Short” (Play More). If you haven’t seen it, just watch it. Even if you have, watch it again. (sigh), OK, for you lazy fucks, here’s what happens:

Woman blasts baby out of her baby hole, baby flies at the speed of life through the sky, aging quickly into an old man, old man crashes into his death hole in the ground. (and, scene).

Not surprisingly, the ad was created by Bartle Bogle Hegarty. This is a very correct way to do a WTF ad. Thanks to Neil Hopkins for the memory joggle.

Born naked. Lived (for about 30 seconds) naked. Died naked.

