We just don’t see many/any WTF ads anymore because clients are now scaredy-pussies. And WTF ideas make them nervous, angry even. So, of course, agencies rarely present them anymore. Better safe than shit-canned.

But marketers still love to break out the term “break through the clutter”. Often, their solution is to hire a celebrity. And now, advertising is cluttered with celebrity ads like never before.

Here’s a guide for brands and agencies on how to do WTF ads, on the off chance that there are any brave creatives left.

The Natural Confectionery Company (UK)

First, the Worm delivers the hard sell to make the client happy:

“Isn’t it so cool that we contain only natural colors and natural flavors…”

Then, the Bear delivers the WTF—“BRING ON THE TRUMPETS!” And keeps delivering it, with zero explanation and zero trumpets. I love this ad so much. Production cost: almost nothing. Ad agency: Fallon, London.

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