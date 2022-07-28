We just don’t see many/any WTF ads anymore because clients are now scaredy-pussies. And WTF ideas make them nervous, angry even. So, of course, agencies rarely present them anymore. Better safe than shit-canned.

But marketers still love to break out the term “break through the clutter”. Often, their solution is to hire a celebrity. And now, advertising is cluttered with celebrity ads like never before.

Here’s a guide for brands and agencies on how to do WTF ads, on the off chance that there are any brave creatives left.

The Natural Confectionery Company (UK)

First, the Worm delivers the hard sell to make the client happy:

“Isn’t it so cool that we contain only natural colors and natural flavors…”

Then, the Bear delivers the WTF—“BRING ON THE TRUMPETS!” And keeps delivering it, with zero explanation and zero trumpets. I love this ad so much. Production cost: almost nothing. Ad agency: Fallon, London.

Oatmeal Crisp (Canada)

This ad would have been so much better without the Scottish(?) spokesman setting up and tying off the amazing WTF-ness. He’s not needed at all. Just a closing frame with v/o: “Oatmeal Crisp, still the ultimate crunch” would have been perfect.

But! the “Elitist Marionette” scenario is great WTF action. The marionette’s elitist speech is brilliant. His master’s violent reaction is brilliant (“A TINY MAN FULL OF THE BIGGEST LIES!”) This is some ace creative work. Ad agency: Cossette, Toronto.

The End of the Elitist Marionette.

Skittles (USA)

Skittles has been dancing with the dark WTF side since the groundbreaking depressing as fuck “Touch” spot. Here in 2020, they went just as dark with “Yogurt Boy” to promote yogurt-covered candies. Poor, poor Higgins the butler. Trade sites called the ad “horrifying” and “disturbing”. That means you’ve nailed it. Ad agency: DDB Chicago.

One of the most WTF characters in ad history.

Hornbach (Germany)

Hornbach, through their ad agency Heimat, has put out some good ads over the years. But this “Sweat It Out” 2018 spot is BIZARRO. In it, you are taken inside a sweat gland. I could describe every shot here in detail and what it means, but it would take me about 1,000 words to do it. It’s that RICH in WTF. But the end result is: one (1) drop of sweat. Which is just fucking awesomely out of left field. Bravo to whoever came up with this vision. You really should watch it.

DEEP inside one of your sweat glands.

Smash (Norway)

Comedians have a phrase “commitment to the bit”. Here, Saatchi & Saatchi Oslo definitely committed to the WTF bit. Smash is a chocolate-covered corn snack. Man discovers wall is chocolate. Couple precedes to dip everything in their home into the wall. Then we enter the wonderful world of WTF (below). You can discern that they are looking at each bodies looking for an opening.

COMMITMENT TO THE BIT

K-Y Jelly (Brazil)

UPDATE: Just wanted to include a print campaign here. We have a “nailing” machine (above) and a “screwing” machine, both being “oiled by K-Y. I love the out-there visualizations. They work. Were the ads ever “approved”? Eh, the product shot is pretty small. Ad agency: DDB Brazil.

