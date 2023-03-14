I preach the Power Of The Unexpected Visual. Below, you will see some very unexpected visuals. At least we can say these Art Directors didn’t play it safe.

NOTE: For those of you working in a prudish office environment, the creepy breast cancer awareness campaign below, #8, is definitely NOT Safe For Work.

1—Lifebuoy Hand Wash (Indonesia)

COPY: “You eat what you touch”. Oh buoy. It’s the Dr. Moreau School of Digital Art Direction. On the plate today: a tabby croissant. Pet your cat, eat your cat. Wipe your ass, eat your ass. I’m not sure making me think about biology class and dead cats is selling me on the product. At least the croissant isn’t crawling with worms.

Below, a second pet experiment featuring a dead hamster muffin. Look at those cute feets! Think of the possibilities beyond animals: Penis Hot Dog (in a bun); Vulva Avocado; etc. Ad agency: Lowe, Jakarta.

