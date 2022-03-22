SCRABBLE (2014)

THE POWER OF WORDS. Very smart, very fun campaign for Scrabble. It features the secret to great advertising: The Unexpected Visual. And, the ads make your brain work, just the game. Above: Car-rot, Crow-bar. Below: Cat-erpillar, Pen-guin. Ad agency: Twiga, Kyiv.

CRATE CLUB (2019)

This wild man is something. His “murse” is a dead fox. He breaks tree trunks with his head. He, ambidextrously, grabs fish. COPY: “Some can survive with their bare hands. For everyone else, there’s Crate Club.” I was entertained. Ad agency: FEDORIV, Kyiv.

AMUNDSEN VODKA (2011)

“Six times distilled”. Yes, Hitler has been used to sell everything. But seeing him “distilled” down to the Easter Bunny is pretty funny. As is Stalin distilled to Santa. Campaign needs a third ad with Putin, of course. Ad agency: O&M Ukraine.

HERCULES ICE CREAM (2019)

I hate most “stunt” ads. But this, this rollerblading cone licker scores a perfect 10. “EVERYBODY LICK!” Ad agency: BBDO, Kyiv.

GONZO SNACKS (2019)

These two batshit insane 15-second spots make absolutely no fucking sense. Which is why I like them, especially “Squid” below. Ad agency: Grape, Kyiv.

TRUFALIE CANDIES (2019)

“I’ve heard that men who eat candies are not cool enough for you”, the cool stud in a silk bathrobe laying on the hood of his customized car says to the surprised woman next to him on a highway. PLUS, he has a bulldog driving his car. Then he pops a Trufalie in his mouth. I’m fucking sold. Ad agency: Michurin, Kyiv.

BAD BOY WINE SHOP (2019)

“Thankfully, wines get better with age.” Look at cute baybee Putee Poot. Little Trumpsy also had insane hair. Ad agency: Banda, Ukraine.

I support Ukraine 100%. I hope Putin is killed and eaten by a bear or wolves or rabbits.