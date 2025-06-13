PREVIOUSLY: How Bout Some Honest Taglines; What If Corporate Lawyers Wrote Taglines; and Into The Creative Void Comes The Nihilist Tagline Writer.

From the “honest” advertising movie Crazy People.

Yes, I am obsessed with Taglines. They can make a brand, make a company. Most of the time though, they just sit there, looking fucking idiotic.

I didn’t try to match fonts because to quote Barton Fink: “I’M A WRITA!” not an art director. Eight “revised” tags below.

My examples of “creativity” are never free.

Learn more than ad school: $40/year.