Copyranter Two Point Zero

Copyranter Two Point Zero

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Vittorio Zotti's avatar
Vittorio Zotti
Mar 14, 2023

Outrageously brilliant. Here in Italy, the last time I saw something close to this wit in ads was back in the early eighties. Requiem for the lost art of copywriting. We're lazy, no doubt, but also a bunch of cowards.

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Janet Nelson's avatar
Janet Nelson
Feb 9, 2022

My go to store. The ad grabbed my attention went from driving by the store seeing the ads checking out what they said was true. Simplicity grabbed me and made me a customer.

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