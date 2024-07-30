Ya’d think, that ad agencies—whose ONE FUCKING JOB is to make ads—would be, at least, somewhat competent at advertising themselves.

Yeah-Nah.

Back in the days of the Creative Revolution (1960s), agencies knew how to promote themselves, and knew exactly what to say. See for yourself, below.

PREVIOUSLY: Why Do Ad Agencies Suck At Advertising Themselves? PART ONE and PART TWO. (16 remarkably terrible recent agency ads at those links.)