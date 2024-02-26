Above: a 1936, 1936 Y&R ad.

“…an advertisement which strikes suddenly against the reader’s indifference and enlivens his mind to receive a sales message.”

Put that brilliant sentence in your fucking decks, marketing drones.

Ad agencies have, seriously, ONE JOB: make ads. It is why they exist. So: ONE would THINK that they’d be—at the very fucking least—competent at making ads for their own ad-making services.

ONE, would be, nearly 100% WRONG.

See for yourself, Paids.

