Why Do All Ad Agencies Suck At Advertising Themselves?
Even so-called "creative" agencies.
NOTE: This is Part One of a Series that will have three parts because I got a shit-ton of amazingly terrible ad agency ads archived.
Last century, ad agencies were pretty good at advertising themselves. This century? I have not seen one good self-promo ad. Not. One.
Ad agencies have, seriously, ONE JOB: make ads. It is why they exist. So: ONE would THINK that they’d be—at the very fucking least—competent at making ads for their own ad-making services.
ONE, would be, nearly 100% WRONG.
Many of these ads are NSFW-ish. All of them are Not Safe For Not-Terribleness.