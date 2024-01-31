NOTE: This is Part One of a Series that will have three parts because I got a shit-ton of amazingly terrible ad agency ads archived.

Last century, ad agencies were pretty good at advertising themselves. This century? I have not seen one good self-promo ad. Not. One.

DDB ran this ad full page in Time magazine in 1969. It’s the best ad agency self-promo copy ever written. Period.

you're gonna wanna see the below ads.

Ad agencies have, seriously, ONE JOB: make ads. It is why they exist. So: ONE would THINK that they’d be—at the very fucking least—competent at making ads for their own ad-making services.

ONE, would be, nearly 100% WRONG.

Many of these ads are NSFW-ish. All of them are Not Safe For Not-Terribleness.