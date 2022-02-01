They don’t just “push the envelope”, they letter-bomb it.

1—De CaBrón Chillis

7 heads? Some eyeballs are being shared.

From 2019, one ad from a campaign for this hot sauce brand (two other very similar ads here). “BURN, BOREDOM, BURN”. In addition to boredom, your mouth, eyes, face, and brain will, apparently, also burn. Perhaps it’s laced with acid? Ad agency: Fullpack, Rio. (There are three art directors listed in the credits.)

2—Conservation International

Is there something on my mouth?

WHEN THEY SPEAK, WE LISTEN. And we paint them on our lips, just to make sure you know we’re insanely serious. Crab lips appears to be a woman, Jaguar, a man. Those crab lips are turning me on, gotta say, despite the STD possibilities. Ad Agency: Africa, São Paulo.

please share if you've had diarrhea

3—Dulcolax

Holy Moses, this is fucked up.

A, uh, biblical copy-less ad for the laxative brand, titled (by me): "Let my people go...to the bathroom." A lot to unpack here. The Dulcolax package is Moses, the pills are the Ten Commandments tablets (note that two pills have apparently been swallowed), the parted Red Sea is your colon, the Jews are foodstuffs (transitioning to feces, of course), and Canaan is a toilet. Makes absolute perfect fucking sense. Unknown Brazilian agency (If you know, please comment).

4—eFácil

Portrait of the Bacteria as an Old Man.

Copy translation: "Don't let bacteria have descendants in your home”. Ad via online retailer eFácil for some brand of “Água Sanitária” bleach product. Well! Dead uncle Moldy is looking pretty damn dapper. Ad Agency: Filadélfia Comunicação, Belo Horizonte.

5—Pet Show cat food

See 2 cats, 8 eyes? Please subscribe.

EYES CARAMBA!

COPY: “Introducing our new line of two flavored cat food”—which will cause a second head to start growing out of your poor kitty’s first head. Well, the food is made in China. Just sayin’. Ad Agency: Hermandad.

6—Elite Paintball

“My head is not a canvas”—VG

Hard-to-read headline: "Van Gogh lost his ear. And if he hadn't paid attention, would've lost his eye as well." The Dutch master and his missing ear have been used to sell a lot of crap over the years, but this is the worst ad of the bunch. For fucking paintball. Tagline: ONLY THE BEST PAINTERS SURVIVE (perfect tie-in). Ad Agency: Festo, Cascavel/PR.

7—Playboy Magazine

I will not stop jerking off and melt with you.

Print ads from 2011 for the 36th anniversary issue of the Brazilian edition of Playboy. Adriane Galisteu was the centerfold. She is, VERY LITERALLY, melting more than these gent’s hearts. Ad Agency: Neogama/BBH, São Paulo.

8 & 9—Olla Condoms

Two ads for the Brazilian brand of rubbers. The first one, below, is just a general ad, nothing unusual to see, just a burning hot Egg (?) on the phone with a single imprisoned Sperm. No conjugal visits for him. Note the hands. Ad Agency: Age.Comunicações, São Paulo.

“Oh Spermy, I’ll wait for you” (no she won’t).

Idle Sperm Are The Devil’s Minions.

Copy: CONDOM WITH CLIMAX DELAY. This ad for Olla Prolong Condoms is pretty darn funny. Take a closer look: Spermatozoas just hanging in the Balls, doing their things, waiting patiently for the man to blow his wad, at which point, they will yet again be disappointed. Ad Agency: Age.Comunicações, São Paulo.

10—Ford

Open up and say WTF

HEADLINE: THOSE WHO HELP NATURE END UP HELPING THEMSELVES. Ads are for some conservation award, sponsored by noted environmentalists Ford Motor Company. Brazilian art directors got some oral fixation going on, yes? That is some dandy digital paint brush work. Ad Agency: JWT, Brazil.