WTFH Campaign of the Month
Seriously. What. The. Fucking. Hell.
Gatda is a Brazilian organization that specializes in eating and anxiety disorders, according to their website. Not found on their website: how to mentally digest this batshit campaign.
OK, the poor young woman above is losing weight and, it would appear, a future diploma? Her intelligence? Or! In addition to being bulimic, she’s a cannibal and she’s puking up an undigested recent grad’s head? Please share your interpretations in the comments.
She’s losing weight and…a future construction/lab job?
I don’t know. Weight+her bicycle? Skateboard? Her abilities to ride a bike or a skateboard. I DON’T KNOW.
The ad agency here is Ventosa, who I’ve never heard of. The credits list: 4 Creative Directors, 3 Art Directors, 1 Copywriter, and 1 CGI artist. So, their entire Creative Department, I guess.
Brazil is well known for their—I’ll be kind—over-the-top art direction. It is also the scam ad capital of the world. At the best, they probably executed these ads for free, and Gatda said, with apprehension, “sure, go ahead and put em online, I guess.”
There had to be more than one CGI artist on this. Or one overworked CGI artist who made them look like wax figures that are sweating. Plus they ALL have some headwear on indicating that they are puking up their ... what? job? future? And the one with the graduation cap looks kinda like it's Dracula's cape. There's so much wrong here.
Oh and let's use a really THIN font because that doesn't overemphasize the ... shit I give up.
I stopped visiting Adsoftheworld because over the years the site became inundated by stupid ads like these, most of them by South American agencies. I don't know if it's something cultural, but they do produce in South America the batshit craziest visuals.