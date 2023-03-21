It’s so discouraging and depressing looking through scores of, not just bad, but horrible ads seven days a week. I don’t do it to find the Bad; I do it to find the Good. Which happens basically never (OK, once or twice).

For you fellow haterz, I picked through the ever-growing 2023 Shit Mountain and pulled out these five extra smelling ads. I kept this list to just five entries simply because of Substack’s article size limit. About 100 other ads I’ve bookmarked tied for sixth place.

If you would like to see these ads, you need to buy a subscription. $5—month. $40—year (that’s $3.33 a month). Just click the ugly green button, below:

UGLY GREEN BUTTON