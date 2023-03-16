In A Sea Of Ad Waste, Canal+ Is A Creative Lifeboat.
Their latest ad is a dark doozy—a shout-out to the work of Paris ad agency BETC.
Note to everybody out there in adland who’s called their video ad a “film”: slow your roll, Fellini.
That’s almost as bad as every copywriter/social media writer/marketing “writer” calling themselves a “storyteller”. Homer (not Simpson)—he was a storyteller. You—you are not.
But, I will give permission to BETC and Canal+ to call their video ads both “films” and “stories” because: 1—Canal"+ is a TV channel that features films and stories; and 2—their ads are often very creative stories.
Their latest ad film is very dark and very funny.