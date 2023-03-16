Note to everybody out there in adland who’s called their video ad a “film”: slow your roll, Fellini.

That’s almost as bad as every copywriter/social media writer/marketing “writer” calling themselves a “storyteller”. Homer (not Simpson)—he was a storyteller. You—you are not.

But, I will give permission to BETC and Canal+ to call their video ads both “films” and “stories” because: 1—Canal"+ is a TV channel that features films and stories; and 2—their ads are often very creative stories.

Their latest ad film is very dark and very funny.

NOTE: If you want to see the spot and three more of my favorite Canal+ ads (and my incisive commentary), click the ugly green button below to buy a subscription ($5—month, $40—year)

UGLY GREEN BUTTON