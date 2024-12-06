They are so passive-aggressively fake polite. They’re embarrassingly obsessed with Christmas. Also, their fucking bins, and even moreso, their neighbors’ bins.

Their arseholes are clenched tighter than a fusion reactor. In fact, their arseholes could be fusion reactors.

And yet: they’re heavier drinkers than the Irish, I’ve seen much circumstancial evidence.

And every one of their roads is abounded with potholes, at least according to @NoContextBrits. (Pot Noodle even referenced this in my favorite print/outdoor campaign of 2023.)

But: Their creative ad wit—shit, their wit period—is unsurpassed, worldwide.

Today, you’ll see some of the best advertising ever created, anywhere. And this one man was at least partly responsible for much of it.

