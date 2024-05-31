Yes, I’m obsessed with taglines because they are pure ad copywriting. I’ve rewritten taglines as if I was an angry corporate lawyer. I rewritten taglines as if I was a Nihilist. And of course, I keep you up-to-the-minute on the latest terrible taglines (more of these to come soon).

Here, I went back through my tagline archives and pulled the bullshittiest ones out of the heap.