Ad Age said these spots bring Steam-Umm’s “Twitter profundity to life”. Profundity ? Anyway, that’s pointless, because these :15 TV spots have to stand on their own. Which they do. Also: I don’t follow any brands on Twitter because I’m not a fucking idiot.

The “linchpin” here is people saying “Ummmmm”. I don’t know why five “m’s”. Also their brand mascot is a guy wearing a Steak-Umm’s package on his head (or as his head, I guess). Above is the best of the three.

Steak-Umm Man tells young boy where babies come from.

I ate more than a few Steak-umms growing up because: 1. We were poor; 2. They were cheap; and 3. I could fry them without burning the house down.

Ad agency: Tombras.