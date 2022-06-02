The Best TV Campaign Of The Year (So Far)
It's a campaign for Steak-umm. It's got a concept. It's not a brilliant concept, but it IS a concept. How novel. Seriously. That's an extremely novel thing these days.
Ad Age
The “linchpin” here is people saying “Ummmmm”. I don’t know why five “m’s”. Also their brand mascot is a guy wearing a Steak-Umm’s package on his head (or as his head, I guess). Above is the best of the three.
I ate more than a few Steak-umms growing up because: 1. We were poor; 2. They were cheap; and 3. I could fry them without burning the house down.
Ad agency: Tombras.
