The Best TV Ad Of The Year, So Far.
In celebration of dead Jesus (and Good Friday), here's a good commercial via Thailand that you probably haven't seen.
TO BE CLEAR: this is not a great ad. Pickings = Slim.
As a general rule, I despise all spots over 60 seconds. If it’s a good concept, just get a better editor, dummies. And if it’s an ad, it’s not a fucking “film”, Kubrick. But, I reluctantly give this two-minute spot for lending app Money Thunder a pass. The extra seconds do help make the wait-for-it twist a bit more satisfying. (Two nice touches: Boss with pants/underwear around his ankles; lame one-arm dancing by our hero.) Ad agency: Wolf BKK, Bangkok.
