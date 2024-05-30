I’m just going to keep fucking writing it: Ad creativity is dying because copywriting is dying (well, so is art direction). Despite what marketers think, ad copywriting is an art. A lost art.

Above is Tom McElligott. Ad Hall Of Fame CD/CW. He started his own agency in 1981 in Minneapolis. Go back to the 80s decade and look through all the awards annuals. About half of the ads were via Fallon McElligott Rice.

How much did he care about great copywriting? He used to vomit before presentations because he feared the clients wouldn’t have balls to run his “risky” ads.

Here’s a free copywriting lesson: Google Image search “McElligott ads”. You’re welcome.

