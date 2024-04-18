Nobody Writes Long Copy Ads Now Because Nobody Can Write.
Seriously. WHERE ARE the good copywriters?
Why write when you can TikTok “influence”. Why write when you tweet an unoriginal meme that has no connection to your product whatsoever. Why pay a writer when you can get a bot to crank out terabytes of terrible copy.
Ad creativity is dying because copywriting is dying. Despite what marketers think, ad copywriting is an art. A lost art.
