I’ve been focusing on copywriters a lot lately, as I am one. But: Where are the good art directors? It’s not a rhetorical fucking question. Where the fuck are they?

Please note that when I write “art directors”, I don’t mean graphic designers. I don’t mean layout artists. I mean conceptual Art Directors. Idea Art Directors.

I look for them, every day. I find none, almost every day.

Art Direction, MFers. Ad agency: Ogilvy, London.

Are y’all doing graphic design now? Website layouts? I here the pay’s better. Are the ad schools no longer teaching Conceptual Art Direction? Are they still pairing CWs and ADs? Looking at the Ad Product in 2024, it sure as shit doesn’t look like it.

What do I mean by Conceptual Art Direction? Take a look, eight good ads:

