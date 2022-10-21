Not officially a HOT TAKE post, but still a hot take post.

There was no press note with this asinine campaign by ad agency MullenLowe Delta, Quito. But, let’s talk a look.

Beers are often claiming to be the official something of something, without “officially” being so. Coors Light just spent the Summer telling us they are “the official beer of everything unofficial”.

Pilsener here claims to be the official sponsor of various sports cliche words (and the Ecuadorian national football team, I guess).

Combine the bland headlines with bad staged photography and you get this crap. Also notice: three people=three cans, Four people=four cans. EVERYBODY DRINKS OUR BEER.

I hate these ads, just to be clear.

(Note: Pilsener, a “blonde” beer, has a 2 out of 5 rating on ratebeer.com.)

Lastly, excusing the left-out “OF” with this headline (these are translated ads for publicity purposes), Pilsener lays claim to IMMORTALITY. Christ.

Cropped ad for key image purposes.

