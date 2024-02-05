“Already paying for itself. Gives me the kick up the arse I need when I find myself writing lazy copy”.—C.E., copywriter, new paid subscriber.

Are you a lazy writer/creative? Don’t answer! I know you are. We all are. Some (me), less than others. I don’t blame you (yes I do). You have tight time constraints so you resort to just rehashing mediocre shit you’ve done in the past. HABIT (aka Ritual worshipping) KILLS CREATIVITY.

1. TELL THE TRUTH.

Falsity, Badly Told.

In 1912, H. K. McCann launched his agency with the tagline Truth Well Told. “Well Told” is the crux. A recent example is last Summer’s excellent iPhone 14+ spot. It has a longer battery life. True. Now tell the story, well. Well = interestingly, funnily, shockingly, unexpectedly. See how fucking simple advertising is?

2. MAKE YOUR ADS “INTERACTIVE”

Interactive packaging. UPDATE: Yes it’s Dobby, I know.

I’m not talking about technologically interactive. I mean make consumers think about, interact with, your ad. Engage them. How? By thinking more when you create your advertising. Think visually. Take an expected idea and turn it on its head. Entertain the consumer and make the consumer feel smart.

3. HIJACK AN EXPECTED IDEA.

Two examples of ace hijacking.

While it is preferred, you don’t always have to come up with a 100% original idea to make a great ad. You can take an existing idea/visual/line and, as I said above, turn it on its head. Nothing wrong with stealing a concept, just twist that fucker til it hurts.

