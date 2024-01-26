I am trying to help you Copywriters. Art Directors. Social Media “Creatives”. “Content” “Creators”. “Storytellers”. (OK, done with the “scare” quotes, for now, but you know if they apply to you.)

It’s about Craft, Motherfuckers. You know what’s not Craft? Sticking your brand/product in a fucking meme. You can NOT call that “creativity”. Because it’s just another lazy Habit. And creativity, by definition, is the avoidance of HABIT, FFS.

Insecure brands/marketers want Habit. They don’t want to have to think, to have to sweat, about their ads. This makes for lazy, banal, easy-breezy meetings. “What’s for lunch?”

How do you make consumers/viewers think with your advertising? Duh. By thinking more when you create your advertising. To echo Apple: Think Different. Think visually. (Memes are not thinking visually.) Take an expected idea and turn it on its head. Entertain the consumer and make the consumer feel smart.

