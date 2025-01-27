PREVIOUSLY (free articles):

Hello Free Subscribers. I know 99% of you intend to never buy a sub. Your choice. But as I’ve stated: I’m 80-90% behind a paywall, so you’re 80-90% wasting your time.

But, you can make a one-time donation of $5 (or $40; Substack, for some unknown stupid reason, doesn’t allow readers to donate any amount they want.) by clicking the button below. Just toggle to $5 and enter your own email address. Thank you.

Donate five dollars

If you do, I will make this post—which does feature some disturbing as Fuck old ads—free for you. Or, you could just buy a sub: $40 a year.